Council agrees with rec board on 9-member setup
By:
Amy Cherry
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
ST. MARYS, PA
Members of St. Marys City Council and the recreation board agreed that nine is an adequate number of members for the board.
This is despite discrepancies in the board's bylaws compared to the current city code which denotes the size of the board as seven members.
Jim Wolf, a recreation board member, spoke on behalf of the board during Monday's council meeting. He said the board unanimously recommends maintaining the board at its current nine members.
Category: