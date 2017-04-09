Council amends various ordinances

Amendments to St. Marys city ordinances were unanimously approved during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting. Included in the changes were those pertaining to snow and ice removal on sidewalks, outdoor fires and curbside recycling material.

In order to ensure pedestrian safety, every person, whether a property owner, tenant or occupant, must remove all snow, ice or freezing rain from sidewalks for a minimum 36 in. wide or the full width of the sidewalk, whichever is less.

This must be removed done within 12 hours after accumulation has stopped or within 12 hours of being notified by a city official, whichever event occurs first.

In the event that snow or ice has become too hard to remove, the resident may apply anti-skid material on the sidewalk to allow for safe pedestrian traffic. The resident is required to remove the snow or ice as soon as weather permits.