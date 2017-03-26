Council approves annual CDBG plans

St. Marys City Council approved several Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) plans during their recent meeting.

Tina Gradizzi, community and economic development coordinator, presented the plans which are presented before council annually for their approval.

The citizen participation plan is an annual review and update the city is required to have in place hence the need for a resolution.

The plan entitles the city to receive funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to undertake housing and community development activities principally benefiting those of low to moderate income.

According to Gradizzi, among the potential projects being considered are improvements to the Airport Road and South Michael Street intersection and Church Street paving. The intersection repair is necessary due to the increased use of the airport's industrial park.

The city's CDBG plans and policies are available on the city's website under the economic development tab.