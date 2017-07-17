Council approves base repairs, re-zoning

St. Marys City Council approved 2017 base repairs bids for $250,194 from New Enterprise. Additional bids were submitted by IA Construction of Franklin and G. O. Hawbaker of DuBois.

The following streets will undergo base repairs this year: East Mill Street, Poplar Road, East Kaul Avenue, High Avenue, Chestnut Street, Darr Street, Kaul Avenue and John Street.

Base repairs are completed on large groups of streets across the city.

Schissle, Jones and Lincoln streets were moved to the 2018 base repair project.

The repairs are similar to what was recently completed in the city's parking lots. The repairs are in preparation for resurfacing slated for 2020 and are part of a five-year project.

The work needs to be completed by the end of the year with Pearson expecting the projects to start this summer or fall.

The bid was unanimously approved by council.

Forty acres of property located off of Brusselles Street will officially be re-zoned as industrial for future business expansion.

The property, owned by Marc Nero of Nero Enterprises LLC, was previously zoned as rural conservation.