Council approves hydrants, grant application

St. Marys City Council approved a variety of items during their recent regular meeting.

Among them was the addition of three fire hydrants to the public hydrant list.

As part of this process the Crystal Fire Department submits a request through the St. Marys Water Authority to City Council to add two to three fire hydrants to the public hydrant list each year. By doing this the city takes on the annual fire service fee of $202.50/hydrant. If it is a new hydrant the water authority takes on all the installation costs.

Crews will be replacing water lines in the Stackpole Street and Battery Street area where there is a current hydrant which will be moved in an effort to support the facilities in the Stackpole complex.

The remaining two fire hydrants to be added to the list are located at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.

City Manager Tim Pearson said the Water Authority is in support of adding all three hydrants to the public hydrant list.

Council approved filing an application for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GRRP) grant of $250,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the development of a downtown event park located along Depot Street behind the parking garage.