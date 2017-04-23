Council approves liquor license transfer

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer for the new downtown business, the Market Street Saloon.

A brief public hearing regarding the transfer was held prior to Monday evening's council meeting. Speaking in opposition to the transfer was Dino Dinsmore, owner of Dino's Place on Market Street located adjacent to the new saloon.

While Dinsmore said he was not opposed to a person buying an existing license, he believes the city cannot handle a new bar business due to its aging population, more people drinking at home and an increase in DUI arrests.

"We most certainly do not need another (bar)," Dinsmore said, adding he was representing six other bars and clubs in the Market Street vicinity.

While the Commonwealth's liquor code has limitations as to the number of restaurant liquor licenses allowed in a community, specifically one license per 3,000 inhabitants, a section of the code allows the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to approve transfers across municipal boundaries within the same county regardless of quota limitations if the receiving municipality issues a resolution approving the transfer.

This resolution was unanimously approved by council.