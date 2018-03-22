Council approves subdivisions

Two subdivision requests were recently approved by St. Marys City Council.

During their regular monthly meeting council reviewed a request from Marie Aul to subdivide a two-acre lot from a 65.46-acre parcel as a new building lot on Siecker Road. Lot one will be served by a private water source and an on-lot sewage disposal system.

It will accessed via a 20-foot private right-of-way. The residual parcel contains an existing single family swelling with public water and on-lot sewage disposal.

Patricia Sherry's subdivision request was approved to subdivide a 5,000-square-foot lot from a 15,000-square-foot parcel as a side lot addition on Walburga Street. The receiving parcel contains a single family dwelling with a garage served with public water and sewage, consisting of 20,000 square feet. The residual parcel will be 15,000 square feet with no proposed development plans.

The St. Marys Planning Commission noted a discrepancy between the county tax maps and the subdivision plat, which will be corrected once the deeds are recorded.

Both applications were unanimously approved.