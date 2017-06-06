Council approves variances, sets budget meetings

St. Marys City Council approved a conditional use permit for Nero Enterprises for a variance application for a non-coal surface mine at 208 Clay Rd., located off of Brusselles Street.

The approval was granted during their Monday evening meeting and is pending the city's Zoning Hearing Board's decision.

Marc Nero of Nero Enterprises LLC is requesting to mine 4.6 acres of his property located behind the former Shop and Save building. The purpose of the project is for Nero to use the stone to expand his business's parking lot. The project requires him to obtain a mining permit.

The area in question is situated in a residential commercial district along a private gravel road owned by Nero.

On May 31, the zoning board approved variances waiving Nero from having to fence the perimeter of the mine area, from paving at least the first 100 feet of the access road, and screening and landscaping all uses from adjoining properties.

The board's decision requires Nero to either pave the first 400 feet of the access road from the intersection of Brusselles Street to abate dust generation and soil sedimentation on the public roadway.