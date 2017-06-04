Council approves various land applications

A variety of subdivision, land development and LERTA applications were recently approved by St. Marys City Council.

St. Marys Lumber Company is submitted a land development application to construct a 38,920 square foot sawmill building, parking lot and associated lumberyard located at 153 Aviation Way. The city's Zoning Hearing Board approved a use variance and a variance from the parking space requirements on April 26. Stormwater management has been approved and constructed.

The Planning Commission commented the Federal Aviation Administration approval is still pending for the development. This process typically takes 45 days.

Two Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA) applications were approved for two local businesses.

Keystone Powdered Metal submitted an application for an industrial addition at 251 State St.

The second LERTA application was filed by Muccio School Transportation LLC to construct a 3,960 square foot bus garage and office with parking lot at 74 Ceramic St. Both requests have been approved by the county assessment office and the city with final approval needed from the St. Marys Area School District.