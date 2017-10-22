Council considers budget requests

After reviewing budget requests submitted by various boards, authorities and organizations, St. Marys City Council approved 2018 budget proposals for consideration.

The proposals included the Elk County Humane Society's request of $10,000 as an annual line item, the Elk County Fair's request for $5,000, Redevelopment Authority's standard amount of $7,000 or more if available, and a .3 mill increase for the Recreation Board.

Three options were part of the Airport Authority's request including a .5 millage allocation, $63,000 lump sum to balance their budget, and three airport employees become listed on the city's payroll rather than being paid by the authority.

The Golf Authority was listed on Monday evening's meeting agenda to present their budget request to council, however no one was in attendance from the authority therefore they were dropped from the list of requests.

Also submitting requests was the St. Marys Library for .58 millage, the Elk County Council on the Arts for $1,960 in funding and $7,500 in funding for the Shade Tree Commission.

The proposals allow for city staff to begin preparing a preliminary 2018 budget for council's review.

Council is not obligated to approve any of the proposals which may also be adjusted at any point in the budget process.