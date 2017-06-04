Council could pursue new flood control project

A small group of St. Marys business owners have taken their concerns about downtown flooding to the federal level after meeting with Congressman Glenn "GT" Thompson.

Members of the Creekside Hospitality group, which owns the Cobblestone Inn and Suites along Depot Street, met with Thompson and his local representatives on May 5 to discuss options on how to alleviate flooding along the Elk Creek in the Fourth Street area.

John Schatz, a member of the group, stated they traveled to Bellefonte in March to observe a stream stabilization project completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He noted the area on the east side of the Cobblestone hotel is a "carbon copy of what Bellefonte did," with the group choosing to pursue a similar project in St. Marys.

According to Schatz, in order to proceed with the project, Thompson's primary request is to obtain council's approval as well as provide a flood control plan of the area and include members of the hotel group in any future meetings.

St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson said the city does not have a flood control plan for the area, only the results from a study about the options to help mitigate flooding in the area.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has consistently emphasized no dredging of the creek.