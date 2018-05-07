Council eyes possible downtown parking solutions

Several ideas were proposed to improve parking in downtown St. Marys during a special City Council workshop held on the topic Monday evening.

Hours of enforcement, parking rates for permits and fine fees, and traffic flow were among the popular points discussed among council.

Many council members agreed on the need to reinstitute the Parking Authority with changes in how it is operated. Among those changes would be to include residents, business owners from downtown and beyond, along with a city representative.

Councilman Ned Jacob noted the need for the Parking Authority to have full control of money, enforcement and rates which would be set by council.

Councilman Andrew Mohney noted the necessity to take confusion out of parking, specifically in regard to different rates at different meter heads. Time allotments in meters range from two to 12 hours with some meters accepting all coins while others only accept quarters.

Councilman Greg Gebauer agreed, stating the discrepancies in meters deter people from parking downtown.

He emphasized if the meters remain in place they must be made more user friendly.

Resident Lance Mohney said meters frequently malfunction, sometimes resulting in people receiving a ticket because the meter will not accept coins.

Most of council agreed on the need to limit or completely remove permit parking around the Diamond.