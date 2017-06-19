Council pledges support for brewery project

On Monday evening, members of St. Marys City Council unanimously approved a cooperative agreement between the city, Straub Brewery and The Progress Fund, a 501c3 tax exempt organization acting as the project's grantee and applicant.

Council has pledged their support of the Straub Brewery expansion project with the agreement which is a requirement for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) grant application being submitted by The Progress Fund on behalf of the brewery.

The brewery is seeking a $1 million grant to cover a portion of the project costs.