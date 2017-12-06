Council transfers funds, prevents proposed tax increase

St. Marys residents may no longer see a tax increase in 2018.

St. Marys City Council on Monday evening approved a motion to move $60,000 from the street lighting fund to the recreation fund. This would negate having to implement a tax increase of .3 mills, equal to $66,000 for the recreation fund.

"This gets us over the hurdle of a tax increase," Councilman Greg Gebauer said.

The vote passed 5-2 with councilmen Ned Jacob and Bob Mohr casting nay votes.

The Recreation Board plans to use their additional funding by splitting it evenly at $30,000 each between park projects and funding of a new part-time, year-round park director position.

"Low taxes attract growth, but it has to start in Harrisburg," Jacob said.

City Manager Tim Pearson said he believes the budget is sound and council should move forward with it.

"I don't see a lot of waste in the budget. There's not a lot of fat to trim from the budget," Councilman Lou Radkowski said.

A future tax increase, however, is not out of the question.