Country duo brings array of hits to town

Montgomery Gentry, one the most identifiable duos in country music history, is set to bring their high-energy style to St. Marys on Saturday, March 4.

After 17 years together, the duo of Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery continue to draw sold-out crowds including a capacity crowd attending next weekend's show inside St. Marys Area High School's Carpin Auditorium, which holds a crowd of 1,344.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the City of St. Marys Police Department.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. when local band Six Pak takes the stage featuring tunes of bluegrass to rock and roll. Montgomery Gentry is slated to perform around 8 p.m. Their showtime varies between 75-90 minutes, often depending on the enthusiasm of the crowd.

Montgomery Gentry's energetic live performances showcase their balance of country and Southern rock. Their five No. 1 songs on Billboard's Country Singles chart – including "Something to Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man" and "Roll With Me" – are a sampling of their blue collar anthems and odes to the country lifestyle.

From trucks and tattoos, beer and bourbon to hillbillies, dirt roads and small towns, the duo performs an array of songs and party tunes as featured on their eight albums.