The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) in Ridgway hosted a grant ceremony Wednesday evening for the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Program.

A variety of art activities throughout the region including those in Elk, Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties recently received funding to the tune of $37,754. The events run from Sept. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2018.