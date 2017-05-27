Crusaders advance with 12-2 win over Otto-Eldred

Photo by Jim Mulcahy Elk Catholic's Alec Wehler is about to head for second base after seeing the ball get away from the Otto-Eldred first baseman in the bottom of the second inning of the District 9-A quarterfinal game played at Showers Field in DuBois.
Staff Writer
Saturday, May 27, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: