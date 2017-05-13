Crusaders blank Cameron County 15-0 in four innings

Photo by Becky Polaski Ryan Heary, 17, is congratulated by third base coach Pete Stauffer as he rounds the bases following a solo shot over the right field fence to put the Crusaders up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning of Friday afternoon's game against Cameron County.
Staff Writer
Saturday, May 13, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: