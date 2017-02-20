Crusaders capture AML title with 59-44 win over Ridgway

Photo by Jim Mulcahy ECC's Dan Stauffer ,22, takes the ball strong to the hoop during the first half of Saturday night's AML championship game against the Ridgway Elkers played at St. Marys Area.
Staff Writer
Monday, February 20, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: