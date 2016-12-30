Crusaders, Dutch to meet in tonight's title game

Photo by Jim Mulcahy Elk Catholic's Gabe Kraus, 23, scores two of his 14 points on this play during the first half of last night's game against the Johnsonburg Rams in the Elk County Boys Holiday Tournament played at St. Marys Area.
Staff Writer
Friday, December 30, 2016
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: