Crusaders head into holiday break with 61-40 win over Brockway

Photo by Becky Polaski Crusader Logan Hoffman, 11, is shown being fouled by Brockway's Jesse Johnson, 21, while trying to take the ball to the hoop in the fourth quarter of Friday night's game. Hoffman finished the night with eight points on two twos and a four-for-four effort from the foul line.
Staff Writer
Saturday, December 24, 2016
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: