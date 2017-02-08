Crusaders roll to 69-28 win over Raiders on senior night

Photo by Becky Polaski ECC senior Brad Dippold, 15, puts up a three-point shot during the first half of Tuesday night's game against Brookville. The three was part of a 10-point run by the Crusaders to close out the second quarter.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: