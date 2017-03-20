Crusaders' season ends with 61-40 loss to Kennedy Catholic

Photo by Becky Polaski Nate DaCanal, 44, is shown about to release a shot for the Crusaders while facing pressure from the Kennedy Catholic trio of Maceo Austin, 5, Mohamed Konate, 4, and Channing Phillips, 11, during the second half of Saturday night's game at Clarion University. DaCanal led all scorers with 15 points on four twos, one three and a four-for-seven effort from the foul line.
Monday, March 20, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

