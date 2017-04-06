Curtain opens on SMA's 'The Little Mermaid' April 6

The evil Ursula the Sea Witch, played by Anneliese Wolfanger, is joined by her sneaky eel lackeys Flotsam, played by Trish Kline and Jetsam, played by Alissa Frey, along with King Triton, played by Todd Taylor, in a scene from the SMAHS musical “The Little Mermaid” opens this evening at 7 p.m. Additional showtimes are Friday evening and Saturday evening, in addition to a Saturday sing-along matinee at 1 p.m.