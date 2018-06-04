Cushing’s sacrifice cited on Memorial Day

Memorial Day can trace its beginnings back to the Civil War, and during his remarks at this year’s Memorial Day program at Memorial Park, the Honorable Richard A. Masson, president judge of the Court of Commons Pleas of the 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, relayed a story from the Battle of Gettysburg. Masson’s tale focused on a belated awarding of the Medal of Honor and illustrated the importance of remembering the actions members of the armed forces have taken in defense of the nation.

Masson opened his remarks by explaining that on Nov. 4, 2014, relatives of the late Lt. Alonzo H. Cushing met with then-President Barack Obama at the White House as he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

The details of how that ceremony came about were the subject of Masson’s talk.