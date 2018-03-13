DAR Good Citizens Award banquet

The Penn-Elk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Good Citizens Award banquet Tuesday at The Fine Line in St. Marys.

The four students honored were chosen as Good Citizen Award winners at their respective schools based on various achievements and an essay entry.

Each year the essays center around the topic "Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it." This year's essays all answered the question: How has America advanced the cause of freedom in the rest of the world?