DAR holds monthly meeting at Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township

The members of the Penn Elk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting on April 9 at the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township building on Erie Avenue.

With 15 members in attendance, they were given a tour of the Genealogy Room by Barb Samick, learning what is available to all families in the area. The materials offer information about family histories and the history of St. Marys and Benzinger Township.

Jill Cyphert gave a very interesting talk about the Historical Society’s newest fundraiser, a deck of cards about the people and history of St. Marys. She explained how someone can sponsor a card and how you can buy a deck of cards.