DAR honors Good Citizen Award winners

The Penn-Elk chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their annual scholarship dinner where they honored four high school seniors from throughout Elk County.

Each student in attendance was the winner of their high school's DAR Good Citizens Award which they received based on various qualities they demonstrate as well as an essay entry.

"All four of these young people are examples of what we can look forward to," said Mary Francis Cooney, chairwoman for the DAR Good Citizen Award.

Michelle Bauer of St. Marys Area High School was named the overall winner of the 2016 Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest based on her essay which advanced to the statewide competition.