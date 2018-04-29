Deadline nearing to sponsor historical playing cards

The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township is currently in the process of creating a deck of playing cards featuring historical figures, places and events from throughout St. Marys’ history, and time is running out for anyone interested in sponsoring one of the cards.

The fundraising campaign is currently slated to end on May 2, and Jill Cyphert, historical society board member, indicated that the organization would likely only extend that deadline by one week for cards remaining unsold.

“If we have to extend it, it would extend by a week but we really don’t want to if we don’t have to,” Cyphert said.

As of Thursday evening, 11 of the cards remained unsold. Those included the two wild cards, the queen of diamonds, the queen and jack of spades and the 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of clubs.