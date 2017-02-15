Dental center opens in Fox Township

KERSEY – For the first time in at least 60 years, Fox Township will have dental services available in the community with the opening of the Fox Township Dental Center.

On Tuesday, the facility celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The center is an affiliate of the Keystone Rural Health Consortia based in Emporium.

“We serve the underserved. Our mission is to serve everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” said Kristie Bennardi, CEO of the Keystone Rural Health Consortia.

The center offers general dentistry, extractions, restorations, prevention, and hygiene with plans to offer denture services.

“We are happy to provide these services and hope to be here for a very, very long time,” Bennardi said.