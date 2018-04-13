Details provided of proposed school district budget

Details of the St. Marys Area School District 2018-19 budget were presented during a recent workshop meeting of the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors.

Residents could see a potential tax increase of just over one mill, resulting in an additional cost of $40/year per household.

The district’s millage rate of 33.12 would increase to 34.18 or $34.18 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

Projected expenditures for 2018-19 total $32,009,151, an increase of just over $2.65 million from last year 2017-18. This includes a reserve transfer of $3.7 million to cover a deficit in that amount.

A lack of state funding is contributing to the increase, according to the district. In an effort to decrease costs, the district has outsourced cafeteria and substitute teacher services as well as changed employee health care options.

Employee salaries account for 41 percent of the budget with benefits at 28 percent of the budget.

Among next year’s projected expenditures are: instruction at $18,768,836, an increase of $1,998,187 from the 2017-18 budget; support at $10,894,505, an increase of $586,621 from last year; finance at $1,610,839, an increase of $1,269 from last year; and activities at $734,971, an increase of $71,810 from last year.

The school board will vote Monday on the proposed budget.