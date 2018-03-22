Diabetes Support Group to focus on kidney health

“How to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy” at the next meeting of the Diabetes Support Group on Wednesday, March 28 at 4 p.m. at the Penn Highlands Elk Diabetes Conference Room, located on the ground floor of the hospital at 763 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys.

Free to attend, the support group is sponsored by the Diabetes and Nutrition Department of PH Elk.

This group is for those diagnosed with diabetes and/or their family members. It provides education and socialization with others experiencing the same situations. Meetings are the fourth Wednesday of every other month. To learn more, visit www.phhealthcare.org.