Dickinson utilizes grant for suicide awareness program

The Signs of Suicide Prevention Program, offered through Dickinson Center Inc. (DCI), a member of the Journey Health System, recently received funding in the amount of $87,000 from the AJ & Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 15-34; it is the third leading cause of death for children ages 10-14 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-CDC. Students ages 10-14 are typically in grades 5-8.

The Signs of Suicide (SOS) Prevention Program is facilitated to middle and high school students in Elk and Cameron counties. SOS is an evidence-based curriculum designed to combat increasing rates of suicide among middle and high school youth. The school-based program works to prevent suicide by raising student awareness of depression and other risk factors. The program also includes a short depression screening for students to evaluate their own risk factors for depression.