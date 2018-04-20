District approves personnel, facilities items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items and use of facilities requests during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, a new school driver and substitute health aide hires.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151 clearance documentation.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to:

•Edward Kaiser, new assistant girls softball volunteer.

•Jamie Pistner, new assistant soccer coach volunteer.

Christine Gavazzi and Steven Simchick were approved as homebound personnel with 2017-18 contract pay rates.

Joann McMackin was hired as a substitute health aide at SMAHS at the 2017-18 contract pay rate. This was effective April 14. McMackin is certified as a registered nurse.