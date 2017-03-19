District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are new hires of sports coaches, awarding of a supplemental contract and a resignation.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, child abuse history background check, and Act 34, Pa. criminal history record, clearance documentation and pre-employment drug testing if applicable.