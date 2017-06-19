District approves personnel items

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are wage increases, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, and resignations.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, child abuse history background check, and Act 34, Pennsylvania criminal history record, clearance documentation and pre-employment drug testing if applicable.