District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are new hires of school drivers, support personnel, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, several resignations, and transfer of support personnel.

Among the district’s new hires were:

•Lauren Kleppinger as a music teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary. Kleppinger has a Bachelor of Science degree in education and is certified in music education from Wesleyan University.