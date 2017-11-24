District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are new hires of support personnel, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, a resignation, a transfer of support personnel and new school vehicle drivers.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

The following support personnel were hired:

•Samuel Atwell, classroom aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary, effective Oct. 12 at a rate of $9/hour for five hours a day, five days a week.

•David Baker, Title 1 tutor at Fox Township Elementary School, effective Oct. 14 at a rate of $11.30/hour for five hours a day, five days a week. Baker earned a bachelor of science degree in biology.

•Randy Waid, classroom aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary, effective Oct. 23 at a rate of $9/hour for five hours a day, five days a week.

•Daniel Winkler, facilitator at St. Marys Area High School, effective Nov. 14. Winkler earned a masters of art in special education in Colorado.

Suzann Erickson was hired to provide additional psychologist support in preparation for the district's special education audit next year. The board approved Erickson to work an additional 30 days at her daily rate to provide the necessary support.

A transfer was approved for Melissa Nicklas, a Title 1 tutor at Bennetts Valley Elementary transferring to South St. Marys Street Elementary, effective Oct. 23.

A resignation was received from Jordan Stonebraker, facilitator at St. Marys Area High School, effective Oct. 20.