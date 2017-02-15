District to hire mental health specialist

A new mental health specialist will soon join the St. Marys Area School District staff.

The move to add this new position is attributed to a drastic increase in the number of students exhibiting behavioral and emotional health concerns and substance use issues.

"These underlying issues lead to frequent and repeated trips to school counselors and the school nurses as well as missed classes, disruptive behavior, truancy, declining academic performance and more," stated in the district's proposal for the position.