District plans to expand Wi-Fi network to outdoor areas

St. Marys Area School District is looking to expand its Wi-Fi network to the outdoor areas of the middle school and high school campus.

Among the new anticipated Wi-Fi coverage area are the band practice field, soccer fields, Dutch Country Stadium and outdoor classroom.

As part of the project, the school police officers will have the ability to access security camera footage from mobile devices from throughout campus.

The exterior Wi-Fi project is the latest in a series of tech upgrades not only to the benefit of students and teachers, but visitors as well.

As an example, teachers could access material and submit grades if holding class outside while visitors could access social media while attending various sporting events at the stadium and beyond.

An additional aspect of the project involves replacing some tech equipment at Bennetts Valley Elementary School.

The cost of the project is $54,063. Seventy percent is reimbursable using the district's e-rate agreement. The district would then pay $16,000, or 30 percent of the cost.

An e-rate is the Universal Service Administrative Company's (USAC) Schools and Libraries Program providing discounts to help eligible schools and libraries obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access. The USAC falls under the Federal Communications Commission.