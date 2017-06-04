Domino's 'Pizza Theater' debuts in St. Marys store

Domino's Pizza is rolling out a new concept in dining.

On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, took place at the store located in the Million Dollar Highway shopping plaza.

The newly renovated St. Marys store features a new look and “pizza theater” design allowing customers to view food preparation including the popular hand tossing process, placement of toppings and baking.

"It's an effort for transparency in the pizza business," said James Neal, owner.

During the 36-day renovation process, the eatery was only closed for two days.

Renovations included new floors, walls, ceiling, equipment, digital signage, dining tables inside and new cafe tables outside.

All Domino's Pizza restaurants are expected to be renovated by the end of the year.

In addition, a special kids safety step has been installed to allow youngsters to look in on the action.

Nearby is a chalkboard wall for customers of all ages to draw or write messages while they wait for their orders or are dining in.

Neal emphasized Domino's updated technology including its new pizza tracker allowing customers to view where their order is in the process. Customers can view the information on a monitor mounted near the door.