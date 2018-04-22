Donation to Ridgway Animal Haven

Elk County Veterinary Clinic raises money for a different charity each quarter through its Paws and Effect program. This program allows clients to round up when they pay and donate that amount to the charity. The charity for the first quarter of 2018 was Ridgway Animal Haven, for whom the clinic raised almost $250. Pictured above is Dr. Jesse Shirey, owner of Elk County Veterinary Clinic, presenting a check to Karen Cappiello of Ridgway Animal Haven. The charity at the clinic this quarter is Relay For Life of Elk County.