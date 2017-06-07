Drug collection boxes continue at locations

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to use the drug collection boxes that are available at several locations throughout the County to dispose of unused medications.

They are located at the Elk County Sheriff’s Office, the City of St. Marys Police Department, the Ridgway Borough Police Department and the Johnsonburg Police Department.

Any personal information on the medicine containers such as patient names should be blacked or lined out.

This collaborative program is a joint effort in addressing the drug epidemic by minimizing the availability and abuse of unused medications, and to safely destroy them in a way that is not hazardous to the environment.

Any questions concerning the program can be addressed to Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone at 776-5353 or by email at tcaltagarone@countyofelkpa.com.

Items accepted include prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medications, prescription ointments, over the counter medications, vitamins, sample medications and pet medications.