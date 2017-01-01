Drug meeting showcases canine searches

RIDGWAY TWP. – An anti-drug meeting held Wednesday evening at The Royal Inn in Ridgway Township showcased numerous canine drug searches.

The program began with brief remarks from Capt. Dan McMahon, team leader and head canine trainer for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections K-9 Drug Interdiction Unit Security Division.

The K-9 Academy is based at the Rockview State Correctional Institution and serves the entire state conducting searches in federal, state and county prisons and jails.