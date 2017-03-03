Dutch advance two to Northwest Regional semifinals

Photo by Zak Lantz of the Punxsutawney Spirit Dutchman Alec Bittler is shown battling with Warren's Jacob Engstrom in a quarterfinal matchup at 138 pounds at the PIAA AAA Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona on Friday.
Staff Writer
Friday, March 3, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: