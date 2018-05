The St. Marys Area Flying Dutch baseball team will meet the Johnsonburg Rams tonight at 6 p.m. at Berwind Park for the 2018 Elk County Baseball Tournament crown.

The Dutch defeated Elk County Catholic 15-5 in six innings while the Rams defeated the Kane Wolves 9-0. Kane and ECC are scheduled to meet this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the consolation game.