Dutch wrestlers down Redbank Valley Bulldogs 53-21

Photo by Becky Polaski Dutchman Marcus Reed is shown trying to work Redbank Valley's Dawson Wilson onto this back in their match at 132 pounds. Reed won a 12-5 decision to give St. Marys a 12-9 lead in the match.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: