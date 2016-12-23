Dutch wrestlers win big over Port Allegany 64-12

Photo by Becky Polaski Dutchman Joe Kucenski is shown about to pin Port Allegany's Brock Veilleux at heavyweight to give St. Marys Area a 36-12 lead in Thursday night's match against the Gators.
Friday, December 23, 2016
ST. MARYS, PA

