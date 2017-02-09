Dutchmen downs Chucks 64-56 on Senior Night

Photo by JIm Mulcahy Dutchman Matt Marconi, 32, drives the baseline against Punxsutawney's Jake Horner during the second half of last night's District 9 League game played at the SMAHS Dutch Oven.
Thursday, February 9, 2017
