Easter Bunny coming to town Thursday

The Easter Bunny is coming to downtown St. Marys this Thursday.

All children are welcome to catch him from 1-5 p.m. in front of the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys located at 25 N. St. Marys Street.

During this time, the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures and autographs while handing out early Easter treats. You do not have to be a club member, so do not hop over the opportunity for your child to hang out with the best bunny in the forest.

For more information, call the club at 814-781-1910.